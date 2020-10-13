Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. 293,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,042. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

