Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $784,000 Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 225,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,980 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PE. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 198,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,152. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

