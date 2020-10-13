Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $10,549,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 51.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,097,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

