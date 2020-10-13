Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AbbVie by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in AbbVie by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AbbVie by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 192,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.