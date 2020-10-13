Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,576.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,528.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,427.95. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

