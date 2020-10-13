RFG Advisory LLC Sells 783 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $12,004,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $145.06. 258,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

