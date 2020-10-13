RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 887,520 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

