RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 6,910 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

