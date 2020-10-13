RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

