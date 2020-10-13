Reviewing Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) & S&W Seed (OTCMKTS:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get S&W Seed alerts:

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

S&W Seed has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Margo Caribe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -17.99% 3.15% 1.89% Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for S&W Seed and Margo Caribe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.09%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Margo Caribe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.73 -$9.31 million $0.39 6.10 Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Margo Caribe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Margo Caribe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.