Reviewing CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) & DCC (NYSE:DCCPF)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DCC and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 4 3 0 2.25 CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DCC has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH Medical has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and CRH Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $18.77 billion 0.34 $312.14 million $4.60 15.32 CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.35 $3.77 million $0.05 45.40

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical. DCC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRH Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

Summary

DCC beats CRH Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

