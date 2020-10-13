REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Volkswagen (NYSE:VWAGY) Critical Review

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

REV Group has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REV Group and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group -1.28% -0.87% -0.30% Volkswagen 2.38% 4.31% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.40 billion 0.23 -$12.30 million $0.40 22.23 Volkswagen $282.95 billion 0.31 $15.55 billion $2.98 5.89

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than REV Group. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for REV Group and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 4 1 1 0 1.50 Volkswagen 1 2 5 0 2.50

REV Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given REV Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Summary

Volkswagen beats REV Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors. This segment sells its products primarily under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, and Ferrara brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Marque, McCoy Miller, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, terminal trucks, cut-away and luxury buses, mobility vans, industrial sweepers, and other specialty vehicles. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers primarily under the Collins Bus, Goshen Coach, ENC, ElDorado National, Krystal Coach, Federal Coach, Champion, and World Trans brands to governmental bodies, including municipalities, such as fire departments, school districts, hospitals, and the U.S. federal government, as well as transit and shuttle bus markets. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable recreational vehicles, and luxury coaches. This segment sells its vehicles under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Monaco Coach, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands through dealers. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

