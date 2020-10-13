Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 501.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 501.14 ($6.55).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 544.80 ($7.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.19. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial will post 1418.9999051 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

