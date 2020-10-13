RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.