RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

