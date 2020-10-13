Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,764,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.