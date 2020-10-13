R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM remained flat at $$17.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,751. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

