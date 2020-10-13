QYNO (QNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $368.11

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $368.11 and approximately $38.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

