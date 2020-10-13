Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 25.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Quanta Services by 99.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,896. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

