QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 315,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

