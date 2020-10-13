QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.