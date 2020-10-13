Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on QIWI. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Qiwi alerts:

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the first quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qiwi by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.