Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $481.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $462.67 million.Qiagen also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.58-0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,815.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

