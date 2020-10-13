Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.58-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $481.3-481.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.97 million.Qiagen also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$0.58 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.72.

NYSE QGEN opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

