PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0044

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $240,901.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01513721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00154640 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.