Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 60.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.