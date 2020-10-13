Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

