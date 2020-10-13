Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,102 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

