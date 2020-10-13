Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

PFE stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 480,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

