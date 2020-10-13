Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McDonald's by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

MCD stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.