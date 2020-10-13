Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

PM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. 75,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

