Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 36,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

