Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,441. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

