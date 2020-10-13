Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 110.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,896. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

