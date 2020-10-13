Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $400.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

