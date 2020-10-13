Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.96. 49,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $101.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 294.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.