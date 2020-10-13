Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.83. Progressive reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,081,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,312,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 46,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

