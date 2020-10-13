Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 809,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.