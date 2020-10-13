Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.