Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Raised to $13.50 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

PVG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. 38,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

