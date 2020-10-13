Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

PMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

LON PMO opened at GBX 14.46 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.88. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $139.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

