Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTIL. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 320,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 155.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 107,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.