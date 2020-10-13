PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

