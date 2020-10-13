PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $137.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.