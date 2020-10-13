Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $42.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE POR opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

