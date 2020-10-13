Pizza Achieves Market Capitalization of $576,822.44 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $576,822.44 and approximately $31,523.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003592 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

