Pinnacle Bank Sells 788 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of DIS traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 908,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

