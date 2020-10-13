Pinnacle Bank Sells 555 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. 53,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

