Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,858 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $157,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 312,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

