Pinnacle Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.